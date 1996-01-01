2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Primary ciliary dyskinesia is a genetic mutation that renders the tiny hairline cilia of the lungs, nose, and ears immobile. How can this disease affect a person:
Primary ciliary dyskinesia is a genetic mutation that renders the tiny hairline cilia of the lungs, nose, and ears immobile. How can this disease affect a person:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will impair the ability of the body to move pollutants, microorganisms, and allow the build-up of mucus
B
It will not show any effect since it is a recessive trait
C
It will impair the transport of immune cells into sites of infections
D
A and B