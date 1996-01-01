24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Nutrients
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following statements is true.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fatty acids are composed of a hydrocarbon chain with a carbonyl group at one end.
B
The fatty acid chains of saturated fats have multiple bonds between carbon atoms.
C
Proteins are micronutrients composed of long chains of amino acids.
D
Fibers are a type of carbohydrate found in plant-based food.
E
All of the above