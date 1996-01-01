24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Nutrients
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes water-soluble vitamins?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They are absorbed along with dietary fats in the small intestine.
B
They are stored in the body's fatty tissues and liver.
C
Any excess of these vitamins is typically excreted in the urine.
D
They are extremely toxic if taken in large quantities.