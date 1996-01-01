25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
25. Urinary System Urine Formation
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following structures of the adrenal cortex releases aldosterone into the bloodstream when the body senses a need to conserve sodium or accelerate its reabsorption in the distal convoluted tubule?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Zona glomerulosa
B
Zona fasciculata
C
Zona reticularis
D
None of the above