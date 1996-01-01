23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sara tells her friend that most of the absorption of substances takes place in the colon. Her friend disagrees and says the colon is involved only in the absorption of water and minerals, while the absorption of nutrients occurs in another organ. Can you describe which organ is primarily involved in the absorption of digested nutrients?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Stomach
B
Duodenum
C
Jejunem & ileum
D
Colon