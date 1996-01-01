23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Severe diarrhea leads to excessive loss of intestinal fluids, which could result in acidosis due to:
Severe diarrhea leads to excessive loss of intestinal fluids, which could result in acidosis due to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increased production of gastric acid in the stomach
B
Impaired absorption of nutrients in the jejunum and ileum
C
Loss of bicarbonate ions in the colon
D
Inhibition of bile secretion from the liver