12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The prefrontal cortex of the brain performs certain complex functions. Which of the following statements describes the effects of damage to this area?
A
Inability to perceive sensory information such as touch, taste, and smell.
B
Changes in language abilities, intelligence, and memory, the patient speaks words that aren't even present in the dictionary.
C
Difficulty in speech, the person can think of words and can write them but is unable to speak.
D
Alterations in decision-making, social behavior, personality, and self-awareness.