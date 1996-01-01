26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Electrolyte Balance
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a consequence of increased sodium ion concentration in the ECF?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decreased osmotic pressure and blood volume
B
Increased osmotic pressure and blood volume
C
Decreased osmotic pressure and increased blood volume
D
Increased osmotic pressure and decreased blood volume