Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Electrolyte Balance
Electrolyte Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Electrolyte Balance
2 videos
|
11 questions
VIDEOS
2
Previous videos for
Next videos for
07:52
Hormones in Body Fluid Homestasis
by Armando Hasudungan
227
5
04:50
Aldosterone: Sodium and Potassium Balance
by 5MinuteSchool
256
PRACTICE
11
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT an electrolyte?
569
1
Multiple Choice
The most abundant cation in extracellular fluid is potassium.
1656
1
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would increase sodium excretion?
459
Multiple Choice
Antidiuretic hormone (ADH) acts on the __________ to __________ water excretion.
708
1
Multiple Choice
A major stimulus for the release of antidiuretic hormone is __________.
738
3
Multiple Choice
The condition in which sodium levels are too low is referred to as __________.
412
2
Multiple Choice
The most prevalent electrolyte in the extracellular fluid is __________.
649
1
Multiple Choice
When the concentration of Na
+
in the ECF decreases, __________.
736
1
Multiple Choice
The only cation exerting significant osmotic pressure in the ECF is __________.
580
1
Multiple Choice
Electrolyte balance in the body usually refers to the balance of __________.
611
1
Multiple Choice
When atrial natriuretic peptide is released by the heart because of increased blood pressure, it causes __________.
646
1
Electrolyte Balance
2 videos
|
4 questions
VIDEOS
2
Previous videos for
Next videos for
04:19
Potassium Regulation
by Lance Miller, PhD
239
11:20
Calcium and Phosphate Regulation
by Armando Hasudungan
188
PRACTICE
4
Multiple Choice
Parathyroid hormone (PTH) increases Ca
2+
deposition in the bones.
482
2
Multiple Choice
The most important factor that influences K
+
secretion is __________.
246
Multiple Choice
What is the most abundant cation in intracellular fluid?
608
2
Multiple Choice
Parathyroid hormone __________.
369
1
Previous Topic
Next Topic