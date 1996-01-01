26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Fluid Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance Fluid Balance
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Amelia was suffering from prolonged vomiting, because of which the cells lining the gastrointestinal tract started to crenate. What effect will this typically have on the extracellular fluid (ECF)?
Amelia was suffering from prolonged vomiting, because of which the cells lining the gastrointestinal tract started to crenate. What effect will this typically have on the extracellular fluid (ECF)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decreased volume and decreased osmolarity
B
Increased volume and increased osmolarity
C
Decreased volume and increased osmolarity
D
Increased volume and decreased osmolarity