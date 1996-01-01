26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Fluid Balance
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
During diet and exercise, a notable portion of weight loss may be attributed to the shedding of water weight. This occurs as a result of the body metabolizing stored carbohydrates, prompting the liberation of water. What metabolic process is referred to in this scenario?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gluconeogenesis
B
Cellular respiration
C
Glycogenolysis
D
Kreb's cycle