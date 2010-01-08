26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the role of hemoglobin's histidine residues in maintaining acid-base balance in the body in an acidic environment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can release hydrogen ions in the blood.
B
It can release bicarbonate ions.
C
It can bind to hydrogen ions.
D
It can increase carbon dioxide in the blood.