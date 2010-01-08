26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
When blood becomes too acidic, which of the following responses is true?
A
Decreasing the rate and depth of breathing
B
Increasing hydrogen ion secretion in the kidney
C
Activating the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system
D
Enhancing bicarbonate reabsorption
E
All of the above