15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The region of the olfactory cortex which receives direct input from the olfactory bulb and is considered the primary site for the initial processing of olfactory information is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Piriform cortex
B
Hippocampus
C
Amygdala
D
Olfactory tubercle