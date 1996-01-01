28. Pregnancy and Human Development
28. Pregnancy and Human Development Labor and Delivery
Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of the dilation stage of labor?
A
The cervix reaches full dilation at 10 cm in diameter.
B
The contractions originate in the lower part of the uterus.
C
The longest stage of labor with varying length.
D
The duration is shorter for women who have previously given birth.