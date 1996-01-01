Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Labor and Delivery
Labor and Delivery
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Labor and Delivery
6 videos
|
4 questions
VIDEOS
6
Previous videos for
Next videos for
08:41
Stages of labor - physiology
by Osmosis
334
1
06:59
Obstetrics - Stages of Labour
by Armando Hasudungan
256
18:53
Stages of Labor Nursing OB for Nursing
by RegisteredNurseRN
262
10:15
Parturition - Pregnancy, Hormones, Giving Birth
by Armando Hasudungan
425
10:45
Reproductive System, Part 4 - Pregnancy & Development: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #43
by CrashCourse
20
08:41
Stages of labor - physiology
by Osmosis from Elsevier
15
PRACTICE
4
Multiple Choice
__________ refers to events that occur from the time of fertilization (conception) until the infant is born.
343
Multiple Choice
__________ and __________ are both hormones and powerful uterine muscle stimulants that cause contractions to become more frequent and more vigorous.
358
2
Multiple Choice
Which maternally derived hormone induces and controls labor via a positive feedback mechanism?
177
1
Multiple Choice
Which sequence shows the correct order of the stages of labor?
315
Previous Topic
Next Topic