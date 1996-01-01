22. Respiratory System
Gas Exchange
Gas Exchange
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The partial pressure of oxygen in the alveolar air is higher than in the blood, leading to the movement of oxygen molecules from the area of high concentration (alveolar air) to the liquid medium (blood). This process follows the principle of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dalton's law
B
Boyle's law
C
Henry's law
D
Pascal's law