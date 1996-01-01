16. Endocrine System
Endocrine Organs
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Women are more susceptible to bone resorption and consequent osteoporosis during pregnancy due to the elevated calcium requirements. Which of the following hormones is likely to be elevated in such conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Calcitonin
B
Insulin
C
Thyroid hormone
D
Parathyroid hormone