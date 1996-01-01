10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
10. Muscles Origin and Insertion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Statement A: The bicep curl is an example of a class III lever system, where the effort (generated by the bicep muscle) is situated between the fulcrum (the elbow joint) and the load (the weight being lifted).
Statement B: A full-body pushup is an example of a class I lever system, where the fulcrum is situated between the effort (the force applied to the door) and the load (the weight of the door).
Select the appropriate choice:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement A is incorrect; Statement B is correct.
B
Statement A is correct; Statement B is incorrect.
C
Both Statements A and B are correct.
D
Both Statements A and B are incorrect.