5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Cells
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hemoglobin can influence skin color. If the skin appears bluish, which of the following could be the possible cause?
A
The hemoglobin is rich in oxygen
B
The hemoglobin is rich in carbon dioxide
C
The hemoglobin is lacking oxygen
D
The blood cell is not mature enough