5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Cells
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a person consumes large amounts of carotene-rich foods, the carotene can be absorbed into the body and accumulate in the fatty tissue under the skin. This can result in what skin color?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
White
B
Brown
C
Black
D
Orange