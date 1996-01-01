22. Respiratory System
Upper Respiratory System
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct regarding the respiratory system:
I. The respiratory system aids in maintaining the acid-base balance of the blood
II. The vibration of the vocal cords in the pharynx produces sound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I
B
Statement II
C
Both statements are correct
D
Neither statement is correct