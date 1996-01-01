Skip to main content
Upper Respiratory System
VIDEOS
4
08:51
The Respiratory System
by Professor Dave Explains
05:24
RESPIRATORY SYSTEM ANATOMY: Air flow from the nose to laynx 1/2 head model
by Samuel Chen
10:39
IP: Anatomy Review Animation Respiratory
by Pearson
04:57
Anatomy 4, Mouth, nose, pharynx, swallowing
by Dr. John Campbell
Which of the following are the hairs within the nasal cavity that filter coarse particles, such as pollen and dust, from inspired air?
Which of the following lists the regions of the pharynx from superior to inferior?
