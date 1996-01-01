5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Cells
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Melanin is stored in structures called melanosomes within the melanocytes. These melanosomes are then transported to other cells including the keratinocytes of the following except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Epidermis
B
Hair follicles
C
Iris cells
D
Goblet cells