17. Blood
Functions and Components
17. Blood Functions and Components
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
During which stage of erythropoiesis do cells produce large quantities of hemoglobin?
During which stage of erythropoiesis do cells produce large quantities of hemoglobin?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When myeloid stem cells transform into proerythroblasts
B
When proerythroblasts transform into basophilic erythroblasts
C
When basophilic erythroblasts transform into polychromatic erythroblasts
D
When polychromatic erythroblasts transform into orthochromatic erythroblasts