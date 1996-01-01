26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Fluid Balance
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
High osmotic concentration of the ECF is a signal that leads to the following:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Osmoreceptors in the hypothalamus and carotid arteries are activated
B
The thirst center in the hypothalamus is activated
C
Aldosterone secretion is decreased
D
All of the above