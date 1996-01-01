26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Fluid Balance
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In patients suffering from diabetes insipidus the secretion of ADH is faulty or the kidneys are unable to respond to it. This condition leads to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hyperosmotic volume contraction
B
There is decreased free water reabsorption from the distal tubules
C
Water accumulates in the bladder and is not released
D
A and B only
E
All of the above