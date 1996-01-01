17. Blood
White Blood Cells
17. Blood White Blood Cells
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct.
I. B cells, T cells, and NK cells are derived from the lymphoid cell line.
II. Neutrophils, basophils, and eosinophils are derived from the myeloid cell line.
Choose which statement is correct.
I. B cells, T cells, and NK cells are derived from the lymphoid cell line.
II. Neutrophils, basophils, and eosinophils are derived from the myeloid cell line.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I
B
Statement II
C
Both statements are correct
D
Neither statement is correct