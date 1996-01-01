21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
21. Immune System Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about innate defense.
Identify the incorrect statement about innate defense.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is always present at birth.
B
It makes up the first line of defense in innate immunity.
C
It includes physical barriers, phagocytes, immune surveillance, interferons, complement, inflammation, and fever.
D
It is highly specific and responds to specific antigens.