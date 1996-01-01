13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are examples of responses illustrating the homeostatic value of flexor responses except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Looking for shade during noontime
B
Withdrawing your fingers after touching the candle's flame
C
Pulling your leg away and using the other leg to maintain balance when a nail was stepped on
D
Getting out of a freezing water