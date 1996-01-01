26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Fluid Balance
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Answer the question by choosing responses from the following:
1) Sodium: plays a crucial role in the reabsorption of H+ ions in the kidneys.
2) Potassium: Present outside the cell in 10 times higher concentration than inside.
3) Calcium: Its concentration in the blood is increased by parathyroid hormone (PTH).
4) Hydrogen ions: are secreted in the renal tubules to reabsorb K+ ions.
5) Phosphate: Parathyroid hormone (PTH) acts on the kidneys to decrease phosphate reabsorption, resulting in increased urinary excretion of phosphate.
6) Ammonium ions: helps in the formation of urea in the DCT.
Which of the above options correctly matches the ions with their description?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 and 2.
B
2, 3, and 6.
C
3 and 5.
D
4, 5, and 6.