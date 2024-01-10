16. Endocrine System
Endocrine Organs
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following organs in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenocortical axis is not accurately matched with the hormone they release?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hypothalamus: Aldosterone
B
Pituitary gland: Adrenocorticotropic hormone
C
Adrenal glands: Cortisol
D
None of the above