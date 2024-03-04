The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Hypothalamus & Pituitary Gland
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland Example 1
Which of the following describes a tropic hormone?
Insulin is a hormone that causes the body to produce glycogen, removing sugar from the bloodstream.
Thyroid stimulating hormone signals the thyroid gland to release the hormone thyroxin.
Epinephrine is a hormone that leads to many different physiological changes in many different tissues.
Estrogen is a lipid soluble hormone, and therefore can pass through the cell membrane.
Anterior Pituitary
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland Example 2
The following hormones are all produced by the pituitary gland. Which hormone is NOT released by the anterior pituitary?
Oxytocin.
Prolactin (PRL).
Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH).
Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH).
What is the primary function of the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system in hormone transport?
It transports hormones from the anterior pituitary to the hypothalamus.
It allows hormones from the hypothalamus to reach the anterior pituitary directly.
It carries hormones from the anterior pituitary to the general circulation.
It carries tropic hormones directly from the hypothalamus to the different endocrine glands around the body.
Posterior Pituitary
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland Example 3
Which of the following statements about the posterior pituitary is true?
The posterior pituitary is connected to the hypothalamus via the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system.
The posterior pituitary releases hormones that are synthesized in the hypothalamus.
The posterior pituitary relies on tropic hormones to signal when to release ADH and oxytocin.
The posterior pituitary releases tropic hormones that target other endocrine glands.
