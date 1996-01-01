5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Cells
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Melanocytes are located on the stratum basale of the epidermis. How do they influence other layers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They migrate to the superficial layer once they mature.
B
They transfer their melanin to neighboring keratinocytes.
C
They divide continuously until they reach the superficial layer.
D
They are transported in the superficial layer through simple diffusion.