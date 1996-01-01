5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Cells
5. Integumentary System The Epidermis: Cells
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
These skin cells are found in the basal layer of the epidermis, oval-shaped, and their membrane interacts with nerve endings in the skin with synapse-like structures, and essential for light touch sensation:
These skin cells are found in the basal layer of the epidermis, oval-shaped, and their membrane interacts with nerve endings in the skin with synapse-like structures, and essential for light touch sensation:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Keratinocytes
B
Melanocytes
C
Dendritic cells
D
Merkel cells