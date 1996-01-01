6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a bone disorder that commonly affects children and is characterized by delayed growth, knocked knees, bowed legs, enlarged joints, weak muscles, and discomfort in the spine, pelvis, and legs?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Osteomalacia
B
Cleft palate
C
Microcephaly
D
Rickets