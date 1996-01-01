17. Blood
White Blood Cells
17. Blood White Blood Cells
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Taylor has been prescribed clindamycin, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, for the past 3 months for the treatment of pneumonia. She notices that these days she bruises easily and has excessive bleeding from minor cuts or wounds. Her doctor attributes this to a vitamin K deficiency. Which of the following statements best explains the doctor's diagnosis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Prolonged intake of antibiotics makes the gut sterile, thereby decreasing vitamin K synthesis.
B
Prolonged intake of antibiotics can lead to decreased appetite, resulting in a vitamin K deficiency.
C
Prolonged intake of antibiotics can disrupt the gut microbiota, killing bacteria responsible for vitamin K synthesis.
D
Both a and b.