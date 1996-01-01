17. Blood
Functions and Components
17. Blood Functions and Components
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following choices best explains the effect of hypoxia on the RBC production rate?
Which of the following choices best explains the effect of hypoxia on the RBC production rate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate of RBC production reduces due to a low level of erythropoietin
B
Rate of RBC production reduces due to an increased level of erythropoietin
C
Rate of RBC production increases due to an increased level of erythropoietin
D
Rate of RBC production increases due to a low level of erythropoietin