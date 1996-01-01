22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which components make up the three major parts of the respiratory membrane?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Type II alveolar cells, capillary basal lamina, and cilia
B
Type I alveolar cells, mucus-secreting cells, and surfactant
C
Type I alveolar cells, basal lamina, and capillary endothelial cells
D
Bronchial smooth muscle, diaphragm, and surfactant