19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Capillary Exchange
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following types of capillaries has pores and a discontinuous endothelium, allowing for the passage of large molecules?
A
Fenestrated capillaries
B
Continuous capillaries
C
Sinusoidal capillaries
D
Both a and c