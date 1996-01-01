26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Electrolyte Balance
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr Shayan an otherwise healthy individual developed diarrhea 7 days ago. He complained about 12-14 episodes of watery stools each day. He is reluctant to take medical care and has been using home remedies to treat diarrhea. Last night he presented in the A&E department with severe cardiac arrhythmia. Which of the following could be a possible explanation for his arrhythmia?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Severe dehydration leading to hypotension and cardiac arrest.
B
Excessive loss of potassium in the watery stools causing low plasma potassium levels and cardiac arrhythmia.
C
Home remedies resulting in the weakening of cardiac muscles.
D
Diarrhea resulting in septicemia and cardiac arrest.