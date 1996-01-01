26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Electrolyte Balance
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is true for hyperkalemia in terms of its influence on the resting membrane potential (RMP)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It makes the RMP more negative than the normal RMP.
B
It makes the RMP less negative than the normal RMP.
C
It makes the RMP zero.
D
It makes the RMP less positive than the normal RMP.