25. Urinary System
Kidney Anatomy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The specific segment between the collecting duct and the glomerulus that plays a crucial role in establishing the concentration gradient within the renal medulla is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Proximal Convoluted Tubule
B
Distal Convoluted Tubule
C
Connecting Tubule
D
Loop of Henle