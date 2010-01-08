26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
When there is a narrowing of the renal arteries, the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone System (RAAS) is activated due to a perceived decrease in blood pressure. Which of the following occurs after this response?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It leads to the constriction of blood vessels.
B
It hinders the reabsorption of sodium and water in the kidneys.
C
It accelerates the production of gastric acid.
D
It increases the concentration of carbonic acid in the blood.