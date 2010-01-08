26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sodium is an important electrolyte that helps maintain proper fluid balance in the body. Which of the following is a consequence of excess sodium concentration in the bloodstream?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can trigger constriction of blood vessels.
B
It increases the volume of blood.
C
It can decrease the blood pressure.
D
It inhibits the production of aldosterone hormone.