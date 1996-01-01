28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Labor and Delivery
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the stage of labor with the following information. Pinkish to red bloody vaginal discharge, mild contractions that occur every 5 to 15 minutes, cervical dilatation of 4cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Labor
B
Pushing and birth
C
Delivery of the placenta
D
All of the above