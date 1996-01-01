22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
22. Respiratory System Breathing Rate and Depth
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the level of PaCO2 in the blood?
A
An increase in PaCO2 leads to respiratory acidosis.
B
A decrease in PaCO2 leads to respiratory alkalosis.
C
PaCO2 levels primarily depend on oxygen levels in the blood.
D
PaCO2 levels are not influenced by respiratory factors.