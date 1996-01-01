21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements accurately describes the activation of B cells?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B cell activation requires the binding of CD8+ cells to the B cell surface.
B
B cells become activated only when they recognize an antigen through their T cell receptor.
C
B cell activation occurs when they encounter an antigen that matches their surface immunoglobulin receptor.
D
B cell activation requires the binding of IgG antibodies to the B cell surface.