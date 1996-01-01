26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Electrolyte Balance
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which hormone is not appropriately matched to its effect on electrolyte balance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Angiotensin-II - promotes sodium ions reabsorption from the proximal tubule
B
Aldosterone - promotes sodium ion reabsorption from the distal tubule
C
Parathyroid hormone - inhibits sodium ion reabsorption in the proximal tubule
D
Atrial natriuretic peptide - inhibits sodium ion reabsorption in the distal tubule