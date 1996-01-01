17. Blood
Functions and Components
17. Blood Functions and Components
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best explains why hemoglobin changes color?
Which of the following statements best explains why hemoglobin changes color?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the presence of carboxyhemoglobin.
B
Due to changes in the pH levels.
C
Due to the presence of plasma proteins such as globulin.
D
Due to the change in the electronic state of the iron in the heme group as it binds to or releases oxygen.